Fox News says Abbott’s Texas border wall is a chain-link fence

DEL RIO, Texas -- Fox News is giving an inside look at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's promised U.S.-Mexico border wall, which is actually a chain-link fence.

In a tweet on Tuesday, a Fox News correspondent shared photos of it and wrote: "We were given access to the beginning construction of Gov. Abbott's promised Texas border barrier. The first 1.5 mile stretch is here in Del Rio, yards from the Rio Grande. No trespass signs will be added. Migrants will be arrested on state charges if they cross."

I asked what a chain link fence is going to stop? Texas DPS tells me the idea is to cut the feds out of the equation. No trespass signs allow them to arrest on local charges. Instead of calling Border Patrol, they will take migrants to jail for violating Texas law. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 20, 2021

In the photos, the wall shown is simply a chain link fence with barbed wire on top.

The correspondent, when asked what a chain link fence would stop, answered: "Texas DPS tells me the idea is to cut the feds out of the equation. No trespass signs allow them to arrest on local charges. Instead of calling Border Patrol, they will take migrants to jail for violating Texas law."

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar responded with her own tweet: "Unless this chain link fence is built exactly along the U.S.-Mexico boundary - it is highly likely that it stands feet, yards or even miles away from the border. If that's the case, then migrants arriving at the fence are already on American soil and have the right to request asylum."