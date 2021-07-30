Biden resumes fast-track deportations of migrants from Texas

Border

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- The Biden administration has resumed fast-track deportation flights of undocumented immigrants, Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed to The Washington Post.

On Friday, two deportation flights left Texas' Rio Grande Valley for Central America with 73 immigrants onboard.

The planes were originally supposed to carry 147 adult and child deportees, but many were unable to travel because they either tested positive for Covid-19 or were exposed to someone who had, according to the Post.

Migrants facing deportation must test negative before they can board deportation flights, and those who test positive are required to go into quarantine and show a negative test result before they can be sent home.

“The expedited removal process is a lawful means to securely manage our border, and it is a step toward our broader aim to realize safe and orderly immigration processing,” DHS told the Post in a statement.