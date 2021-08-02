SUV runs over Juarez quinceanera group killing 2, injuring 9

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- What was supposed to be a celebration ended in tragedy in Juarez as an SUV driver struck 11 people, killing two of them at a quinceanera party rehearsal.

ABC-7's news partners at Canal 44 report that a man lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road and ran over those attending the gathering before hitting a tree.



Officials said the two killed were an adult and a 15-year-old girl, while two parents and their baby were among the injured. The others who were struck by the car were mostly kids; there was no immediate word on their conditions.

The driver was arrested and initially suspected to be drunk, but authorities said a test later confirmed he was actually sober. There was no other information released by police.