11 migrants dead, 13 hurt as van flips over in Rio Grande Valley

ENCINO, Texas -- Eleven people were dead and 13 injured after a van carrying two dozen migrants flipped over in Encino on Wednesday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety told ABC affiliate KRGV in the Rio Grande Valley.

DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley said the 15-passenger Ford van crashed into a utility pole while traveling at a high rate of speed off of Highway 281.

Most of those in the van were undocumented immigrants, according to Brandley and Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez.

Authorities said the van wasn't being chased when it crashed.

No further details were immediately available.