Man gunned down shortly after Mexico’s president tours Juarez to tout public safety

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador touted the importance of public safety during a visit to Juarez on Sunday to inaugurate a new Mexican National Guard barracks aimed at reducing violent crime, which didn't take a break during this trip.

“If we do not solve the problem of insecurity and violence, we will not be recognized, remembered, as good leaders, that is why it is this challenge that I accept that of guaranteeing peace and tranquility in Chihuahua and in our country," he told ABC-7's news partners at Canal 44.

Lopez Obrador pledged to improve security conditions throughout the country amid a wave of recent violence, which continued in Juarez despite his visit.

The Mexican news outlet El Diario reported that a man was gunned down while leaving a popular fast-food restaurant in the Margaritas neighborhood of Juarez on Sunday afternoon.

It was the 31st homicide to occur so far in August in Juarez, and the slaying came within an hour after Lopez Obrador's public safety visit concluded.