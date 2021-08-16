Human smugglers caught trying to sneak 32 into El Paso airport

Border



EL PASO, Texas -- Human traffickers have been caught trying to smuggle nearly three-dozen people into the U.S. at the El Paso International Airport.

That's according to the U.S. Border Patrol Chief for the El Paso sector.

Chief Gloria Chavez tweeted Monday about the airport arrests.

"Over the last week, criminal organizations have continued their human smuggling tactics at the El Paso airport. Great work by our El Paso Station U.S. Border Patrol Anti-Smuggling Unit and other partner agencies in interdicting 32 people being smuggled," she wrote.

No further details about the broken-up smuggling effort were provided.