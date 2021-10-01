Skip to Content
69 migrants found hidden in semi-truck on I-25 near Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- U.S. Border Patrol agents said Friday they had foiled another human smuggling operation in the El Paso sector after they intercepted a semi-truck carrying 69 undocumented migrants.

The discovery took place at an immigration checkpoint on Interstate 25, north of Las Cruces.

Agents also seized more than $11,000 found inside the trailer.

The migrants were expelled under the Title 42 health order.

The driver of the truck, who was a U.S. citizen, was turned over to Homeland Security for prosecution.

Two weeks ago, border agents found 131 migrants inside another semi-truck near Anthony.

