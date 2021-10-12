3 teen boys charged in rape, slaying of 13-year-old Juárez girl

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- The Chihuahua State Attorney General's Office has charged three teenage boys in the rape and killing of a 13-year-old Juárez girl late last month, according to ABC-7's news partners at Canal 44.

The boys, ages 15, 16 and 17, are facing charges of rape and femicide in the Sept. 30 death of the girl, identified in Mexican media accounts as 'Rosita.'

Canal 44 reported that prosecutors presented evidence to a judge at a court hearing linking the trio to the deadly attack on the girl.

Authorities allege the boys raped and then suffocated the girl at a house before dumping her body on vacant land in the Pánfilo Natera neighborhood.

The three teens charged in the case were all arrested last week on warrants.