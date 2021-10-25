Over 30 migrants found hidden in truck trailer at Sierra Blanca checkpoint

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas -- U.S. Border Patrol agents over the weekend encountered a large human smuggling scheme along Interstate 10 at the immigration checkpoint near Sierra Blanca.

A total of 31 undocumented migrants from Guatemala and Mexico were discovered in a tractor trailer, concealed among crushed aluminum.

A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to further inspect the vehicle, which ultimately led to the human smuggling discovery.

The driver of the truck and three other occupants were turned over to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office for prosecution in the smuggling scheme. The migrants were given medical evaluations and then processed for expulsion.

"Transnational criminal organizations continue to expose undocumented migrants to unsafe conditions with little to no regard for their well-being," Big Bend Sector Chief Sean McGoffin said in commending his agents for the migrant smuggling apprehensions.