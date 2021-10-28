Ex-boyfriend arrested in slaying of El Paso mom of 7 whose body was dumped in Juarez

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Juarez law enforcement announced the arrest Thursday of a suspect in the slaying of an El Paso mother of seven whose body was found a day prior in a vacant lot.

The Mexican news outlet El Diario identified the accused killer as Victor ZD and said he is being charged with the murder of 26-year-old Judith Peña Lara of El Paso.

Her body was found Wednesday in an empty lot on Ejido de Guadalupe and Cuarta streets in the El Papalote neighborhood; authorities indicated she had injuries to her neck and had suffered blows to several parts of her body.

El Diario said the accused killer was the woman's ex-boyfriend.