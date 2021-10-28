Ex-boyfriend arrested in slaying of El Paso mom of 7 whose body was dumped in Juarez
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Juarez law enforcement announced the arrest Thursday of a suspect in the slaying of an El Paso mother of seven whose body was found a day prior in a vacant lot.
The Mexican news outlet El Diario identified the accused killer as Victor ZD and said he is being charged with the murder of 26-year-old Judith Peña Lara of El Paso.
Her body was found Wednesday in an empty lot on Ejido de Guadalupe and Cuarta streets in the El Papalote neighborhood; authorities indicated she had injuries to her neck and had suffered blows to several parts of her body.
El Diario said the accused killer was the woman's ex-boyfriend.
Comments
4 Comments
Why are they blurring out his face?
Like something out of a 40s & 50s tattletale rag mag!
Yeah alberto, it is those mean Irishmen again, eh?
The x-boyfriend was probably angry that none of those 7 caca kids were his. Right alberto?