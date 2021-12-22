$80k brick of cocaine, fentanyl wrapped as Christmas gift seized by Sierra Blanca border agents

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas – A vacuum-sealed white powdery brick of cocaine and fentanyl, wrapped in gift-wrapping paper as a Christmas gift, was seized by U.S. Border Patrol agents from a car at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint on Interstate 10.

Authorities announced the drug seizure on Wednesday, saying three U.S. citizens were arrested by agents and charged with narcotics smuggling.

The brick of cocaine laced with fentanyl was valued at over $80,000, officials said, adding it was discovered after a search dog smelled the odor of illegal drugs.

In addition, authorities said they also found a bag of marijuana valued at $2,000 during their search of the vehicle.