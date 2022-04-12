Mexican trucker blockade at El Paso ports of entry stretches into second day

EL PASO, Texas – Blockades continued in Juarez, preventing commercial trucks from crossing into El Paso.

Trucks trying to enter Mexico from El Paso are also affected at the Ysleta bridge.

The protests are part of a border wide response to Gov. Greg Abbott's call for enhanced safety inspections. Gov. Abbott called for the enhanced inspections in response to the Biden Administration's decision to end pandemic-related restrictions at the border.

According to the President of the National Chamber of Commerce in Juarez, there are blockades happening at the Santa Teresa port of entry. However, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website shows wait times for commercial traffic are currently only at a 15 minute wait time. On average since 6 a.m., the wait time has been 17 minutes.

