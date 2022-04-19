Unpaid sexual encounter revealed as motive in murder of 57-year-old in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - A set of bloody fingerprints linked a 19-year-old to the murder of a 57-year-old man on April 6, according to court documents obtained by ABC-7.

The documents state 19-year-old Juan Pablo Gil admitted to stabbing Samuel Ortiz Lozano multiple times. Gil also admitted striking Lozano with his fists, strangling him with a towel, and kicking him.

Police were called out to Lozano's home to conduct a welfare check on April 10.

Investigators had entered Lozano's car as stolen into the National Crime Information Center database.

On April 14, Gil was seen driving Lozano's vehicle by law enforcement.

U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and El Paso Police stopped Gil and arrested him on unrelated outstanding criminal warrants.

Gil told investigators on the day of the murder that he planned to take the car because Lozano had not paid him for previous sexual encounters and even prepared a backpack with a change of clothes "in case he got blood on his clothes," according to the affidavit.

In addition to the vehicle, Gil admitted to stealing Lozano's cellphone and a dollar bill. The court documents state detectives interviewed Gil's girlfriend, who told them Gil stated he knew of a "place where an old man lived where he could find money." But that he would have to kill the man to get the money.

Court documents state Gil also told investigators the location of the knife used in the attack, where he stowed the clothing he was wearing the day of the attack and the location of the stolen cell phone.

Gil was charged with capital murder and is being held on a $1,250,000 bond.

The murder happened on 1820 Montana, unit #7.