El Paso Sheriff’s deputies stop driver for alleged human smuggling

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Early Tuesday morning, El Paso Sheriff's deputies stopped a man who officials say was driving to pick up and smuggle migrants into the country.

Deputies stopped Gonzalo Cuevas-Martinez after his car allegedly made an improper turn on the 6100 block of Upper Valley Road.

The deputies saw two people inside the car. When questioned, investigators say the two people gave contradictory stories. Officials have not identified the other person in the car.

Deputies ran a background check on Cuevas-Martinez and found he had an outstanding warrant for human smuggling. He'd been released on a $60,000 bond. They also report finding that Cuevas-Martinez had a "significant record of involvement in smuggling persons."

Cuevas-Martinez eventually told investigators that he had been on his way to pick up migrants in the New Mexico desert when he was stopped. Deputies notified Border Patrol, who went out to help those migrants in the desert.

Sheriff officials did not explain if Cuevas-Martinez is now facing additional charges related to the incident Tuesday morning. ABC-7 is working to learn more information.