Venezuelan male migrants face unexpected challenges as they enter the United States

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 spoke to some of the male Venezuelan migrants waiting in El Paso Thursday. They tell us that they are facing challenges that other migrant demographics are not.

24-year-old Venezuelan citizen Junior Cordero said he is trying to reunite with his family in New Jersey. He said families and single women with young children are usually given top priority. That has left him waiting and struggling to reach his destination.

He said he has repeatedly seen other groups of asylum seekers provided with out of town transportation to other hubs. Cordero also said others are also provided with housing while they stay in El Paso. He has not received those benefits.

Cordero said he would like help navigating through the process of purchasing an airline ticket, but he also needs money.

While he has family members in the United States, they have yet to provide him with financial support. Now he is on the look out for a job.

Another Venezuelan migrant, Gilberto Pulido, said he is facing the same circumstances.

He said he understands the priority some are receiving. Pulido said he has seen women carrying newborns and toddlers cross into the United States.

He said he must be patient until it is his turn to get bused to another city.