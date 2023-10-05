Office of Emergency Management breaks down City of El Paso’s migrant dashboard

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso implemented an online migrant dashboard in September of 2022, to help the public keep track of migrant numbers.

The online site works similarly to the City's Covid-19 dashboard that was created at the beginning of the pandemic.

Types of data include the number of daily community releases, CBP encounters over a seven day rolling average, and the number of migrants in CBP custody over the week.

The dashboard also tracks meals given out to migrants, and transportation provided by Sun Metro to asylum seekers.

Jorge Rodriguez, who serves as the Emergency Management Coordinator for the El Paso City & County Office of Emergency Management, spoke with ABC-7 on the types of trends the data helps them follow.

"I would say that the most, most important ones will be these three, because the numbers drive, demand and drive a lot of our operations. So we always look at the total migrant releases," said Rodriguez.

The current data from the dashboard is reporting 1359 daily community, however the City's data is reporting zero street releases by CBP.

You can visit the City of El Paso's dashboard by clicking this link.