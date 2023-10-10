El Paso City Council to discuss extending Emergency Ordinance for migrant crisis

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — With the Borderland seeing an increase of migrants, the El Paso City Council will discuss extending its Emergency Ordinance, which would authorize the City Manager to assign personnel and resources to manage the current migrant crisis.

El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said that despite having processed many migrants in the past weeks, the city is not utilizing any hotels anymore and are now demobilizing the site at Nations Tobin Park.

"So we're actually going to be reducing our sheltering services. We'll still focus on those that need that transportation piece as long as it's needed, but our main priority on a day to day basis is to help those NGOs so that they can be successful and they can house the migrants as they're passing through the community", said D'Agostino.