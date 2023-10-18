ICE deports Mexican man accused of murdering nine Americans in 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ICE deported a Mexican national arrested in New Mexico for the 2019 killing of nine American citizens in Sonora.

ICE turned 24-year-old Gustavo Ivan Hernandez-Cabral over to authorities in Mexico after crossing a port of entry in Downtown El Paso this week.

Hernandez-Cabral, who is wanted in Mexico for organized crime, was allegedly involved in the murder of a group of Mormon families on their way to a wedding, according to officials. The attackers allegedly shot at three cars full of women and children. Some of the victims were burned alive, previous reports indicate. Three women and six children died. Five children survived the attack.

Officials say that Border Patrol agents caught Hernandez-Cabral trying to illegally enter the U.S. in Santa Teresa on July 15, 2023. They arrested him and sent him back to Mexico. He tried three other times, on July 17, July 26, and August 15, to re-enter the U.S. He was arrested and returned each time. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested Hernandez-Cabral at an Albuquerque motel on September 4.