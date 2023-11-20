Skip to Content
On the Border

Mexican presidential candidate Xóchilt Gálvez visiting Juárez

KVIA
By
today at 11:10 AM
Published 11:21 AM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Xóchilt Gálvez, Mexican candidate for the PAN (Partido Acción Nacional) party will start her pre-campaign activities today at Juárez's Plaza de la Mexicanidad, where the red "X" is located.

Her event is expected to attract about 2,500 people. Event organizers invited residents from El Paso as well.

Gálvez is set to run for Mexico's presidency in 2024 against Morena's candidate Claudia Sheimbaum, Movimiento Ciudadano's candidate Samuel García, among others.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content