Mexican presidential candidate Xóchilt Gálvez visiting Juárez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Xóchilt Gálvez, Mexican candidate for the PAN (Partido Acción Nacional) party will start her pre-campaign activities today at Juárez's Plaza de la Mexicanidad, where the red "X" is located.

Her event is expected to attract about 2,500 people. Event organizers invited residents from El Paso as well.

Gálvez is set to run for Mexico's presidency in 2024 against Morena's candidate Claudia Sheimbaum, Movimiento Ciudadano's candidate Samuel García, among others.