Border Patrol seeks community help as smugglers damage rental properties

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso want the community to report stash houses as smugglers damage rental properties.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, El Paso Sector human smuggling teams discovered 281 stash houses and more than 3,655 migrants hiding within during Fiscal Year 2023.

Geslaine Nevarez, owner of a short-term rental property, told ABC-7 her home experienced damages totaling around $15,000 after smugglers used her house as a stash house.