Skip to Content
On the Border

Border Patrol seeks community help as smugglers damage rental properties

KVIA
By
today at 12:04 PM
Published 12:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso want the community to report stash houses as smugglers damage rental properties.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, El Paso Sector human smuggling teams discovered 281 stash houses and more than 3,655 migrants hiding within during Fiscal Year 2023.

Geslaine Nevarez, owner of a short-term rental property, told ABC-7 her home experienced damages totaling around $15,000 after smugglers used her house as a stash house.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Gutierrez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content