Mexico to bring back passenger train routes, with one arriving in Juárez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexico's Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation (SICT), along with Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced the return of the modern passenger train service.

The service will use around 17,484 kilometers of railway across the country; that's nearly 11,000 miles.

According to Mexico's SICT, these seven routes are among the ones reopening:

• Mexico-Veracruz-Coatzacoalcos

• AIFA-Pachuca Interurban

• Mexico-Querétaro-León-Aguascalientes

• Manzanillo-Colima-Guadalajara-Irapuato

• Mexico-San Luis Potosí-Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo

• Mexico-Querétaro-Guadalajara-Tepic-Mazatlán-Nogales

• Aguascalientes-Chihuahua-Ciudad Juárez

Interested concession companies must present their proposals to the SICT no later than January 15, 2024.

This year, the Borderland saw an increase in migrants traveling north of Mexico on top of freight trains. Officials hope that by reopening of these passenger routes, migrants will have safer options to travel north through Mexico.