In Mexico, Yellen announces economics sanctions as the US aims to crack down on fentanyl trafficking

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has announced economic sanctions against 15 people and two companies that the United States says are linked to a Mexican drug cartel. She outlined the penalties on Wednesday as she visited Mexico City for talks with officials about efforts to fight fentanyl trafficking. The Treasury Department says the 15 Mexicans and two Mexican-based companies are linked, directly or indirectly, to the Beltran Leyva drug cartel. Yellen traveled to Mexico this week after the Treasury Department announced a strike force to help combat illicit fentanyl trafficking as the U.S. and China step up efforts to stop the movement of the powerful opioid and drug-making materials into the U.S.

