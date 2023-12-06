Skip to Content
“La Linea” cartel member is arrested on eight criminal warrants

today at 7:37 AM
Published 8:26 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 31-year-old, Pablo Clark Guillen was located arrested on eight criminal warrants by Texas Department of Public Safety along with Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, United States Border Patrol and Ysleta Anti-Smuggling Unit.

Guillen has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, which is a third degree felony and possession of a controlled substance which is a second degree felonly.

He was identified as a "La Linea" cartel member, who has been connected to various human smuggling investigations, according a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In November, Guillen was involved in a string of assaults where he allegedly waved a shotgun and a rifle from inside his car and pointed it at various drivers withing El Paso County.

Special Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism compiled additional information which led to the four arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four arrest warrants for deadly conduct and a search for evidence for Guillen's home.

The search of his home resulted in the seizure of clothing and a shotgun that is suspected of being used in the assaults. Special agents also seized ecstasy pills.

Guillen was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

