Watch: City officials provide update on El Paso’s migrant situation

Update: Mayor Leeser said during the news conference that numbers have gone up over the last several weeks, but the city expects them to go back down. Officials said numbers have tapered off over the last few days.

Leeser said Customs and Border Protection currently have about 3,100 people in custody.

He said the city still has federal funding, which was supposed to expire at the end of the year, but has been extended until April.

However, Leeser said the emergency shelter at Morehead Middle School has not yet been reopened, though Deputy City Manager D'Agostino said it is still set up from the last time it was used. City officials said they are monitoring the numbers of migrants on the streets, and are prepared to open the shelter if numbers escalate.

As of now, officials said they have activated hotels and transportation for migrants out on El Paso's streets.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino and the Office of Emergency Management will hold a news conference Tuesday to give an update on El Paso's migrant situation.

The news conference will be held at 3 p.m.