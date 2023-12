EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks will address SB4, the bill Governor Greg Abbott signed into law Monday. The new law makes illegal entry into Texas a state crime.

Several local and statewide entities have filed lawsuits against the state challenging the law, including the El Paso Commissioners Court and the ACLU of Texas.

Hicks is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.