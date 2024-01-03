El Paso City Council to address ongoing migrant crisis: emergency ordinance in focus

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Today, El Paso City Council will meet. Agenda item 26 and 27 includes a focus on the approval of the emergency ordinance regarding the migrant crisis. During the meeting they will also discuss the latest updates from December.

The emergency ordinance, initially approved in 2022, must be reapproved every 30 days by state law to allow the city to offer essential support, including services for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and roving teams assisting migrants on the streets.

The city recently opened the Community Readiness Center, formerly known as Morehead Middle School, on December 22. Laura Cruz Acosta, a spokesperson for the City of El Paso, says the center has remained operational. While the city's Emergency Management staff operates at the center, the majority of the work is carried out by Endeavors, the designated vendor.

Cruz Acosta says recent reports show a decline of apprehensions at the border, "it is likely that we'll start seeing a decline reflected in the number of folks that are staying at the migrant shelters or our facility, the Community Readiness Center. It's really it's anybody's guess.”

The city continues to monitor the situation in Mexico, staying in constant communication with local NGO's and federal and state partners.

The cyclical nature of the migrant crisis, indicates that the situation is subject to change. Cruz Acosta emphasizes help from the community is crucial, "We encourage the community, please, please consider donating your time, funds, or items to those NGOs. They need help year-round, not just for the migrant crisis, but they need help year-round for our general homeless population."

Click here to donate.