Migrants looking for work as app allows asylum-seekers to apply for employment authorization

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The CBP One App allows migrants to apply for an employment authorization document, but they must fall under two specific categories, according to U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services.

USCIS instructs that migrants must either be paroled into the U.S, receive a CBP One App appointment, or have already filed for asylum.

ABC-7 reached out to authorities in the Borderland, including the City and County of El Paso, to inquire whether there is assistance for asylum seekers looking for work.

"The City is happy to learn about this work permit option because it is an opportunity we have discussed and requested from our federal partners; however, you will need to speak with the CBP as they are best equipped to speak to this program as it is still in early stages," ABC-7 was told by the City of El Paso. "We see this as a real benefit to the cities the migrants are choosing as their final destination. Remember, as we have stated less than 1 percent of migrants choose to stay in the El Paso area."

"El Paso County supports migrants who are here legally but are transitioning out of the community," El Paso County responded to ABC-7's inquiry with. "Therefore, the County will not be dealing with work permits."