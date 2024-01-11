Brothers plead guilty to assaulting Santa Teresa Border Patrol agent

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Two Mexican nationals have plead guilty to allegedly assaulting a federal officer.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico says 23-year-old Jose Maria Reyes-Fuentes and his brother, 29-year-old Juventino Derinel Reyes-Fuentes pleaded guilty in federal court to tackling a Border Patrol agent and stealing his ATV. They could face up to eight years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office says that on August 20, 2023, an agent from the Santa Teresa Patrol Station found a group of "five to seven" migrants. Officials say the agent found Juventino hiding in a bush. The agent pulled him out and tried to handcuff him, but he started to struggle. That's when officials say Jose Maria ran at the agent holding a stick. That's when officials say Juventino tackled the agent and Jose Maria "made contact" with the agent. The agent reported feeling Juventino reach for his gun.

"The agent then fired his weapon at Juventino Darniel’s leg. The firearm malfunctioned and the agent lost control of the weapon," the U.S. Attorney's office explained.

After that the brothers allegedly took the ATV and drove into the desert. Agents later found them, with the help of a Border Patrol helicopter.