Brothers indicted on smuggling, hostage taking charges

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A federal grand jury indicted 41-year-old Saul Castorena and his brother, 40-year-old Steven Castorena, with conspiracy to take a hostage, two counts of hostage taking, conspiracy to harbor "illegal aliens," and two counts of harboring an "illegal alien."

ICE arrested the Castorenas on January 19, 2023 and booked them into the Dona Ana County Detention Center. The brothers are scheduled to go on trial February 26, 2024.

The indictment alleges that between January 15 and January 18, 2023, the Castorena brothers detained and threatened two migrants who had just entered the country illegally. The indictment states that the brothers held the migrants for ransom.

Saul is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm not registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.