Possible border deal on the horizon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Sen. Chris Murphy said Sunday a possible border deal could be ready in the coming days. The senator said he and his colleagues had reached a bipartisan deal that they are still working on.

A portion of the deal includes the authority to shut down the border if migrant crossings or encounters surge.

Additionally, it could also speed up the process of asylum claims to resolve them in a shorter timeframe.

ABC-7 is reaching out to local migrant advocates to weigh in on these ongoing negotiations.