Skip to Content
On the Border

Possible border deal on the horizon

Border Deal
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Border Deal
By
Updated
today at 11:42 AM
Published 11:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Sen. Chris Murphy said Sunday a possible border deal could be ready in the coming days. The senator said he and his colleagues had reached a bipartisan deal that they are still working on.

A portion of the deal includes the authority to shut down the border if migrant crossings or encounters surge.

Additionally, it could also speed up the process of asylum claims to resolve them in a shorter timeframe.

ABC-7 is reaching out to local migrant advocates to weigh in on these ongoing negotiations.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content