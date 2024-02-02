Juárez saw relative rise in homicides in January

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- It was a violent month for our sister city. According to the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office, January saw 125 homicides.

Our news partners in Juárez, Canal 44, reported January of 2023 had 94 homicides.

Among those 125 killed in January 2024, 13 women and 2 children were killed.

On Friday, in a private meeting with officials of all three levels of government, Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar announced his team is considering asking the Mexican federal government to send more members of the Mexican Military to safeguard the border.

In recent weeks, Mayor Pérez Cuéllar has also said that many of the crimes and homicides seen in the city are linked to drug trafficking and drug sales, specifically crystal meth sales.

2023 closed the year with 1,163 homicides, while in 2022 there were 1,054.

ABC-7 reached out to the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office (FGE) to learn more about the recent homicides reported in January and we are still waiting for an answer.

Mexico's National Defense Secretary in Juárez has set up a direct line for any resident to report anything suspicious or any person. The phone number is +52 (656) 376-3466.