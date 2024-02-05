El Paso County Commissioners discuss funding DA legal fees amid SB4 lawsuit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday, El Paso County Commissioners discuss funding the legal fees for El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks amid a lawsuit focused on SB4.

El Paso County District Attorney Bill Hicks, along with other people, are being sued as part of a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties (ACLU) Union of Texas, regarding Senate Bill 4. The bill allows Texas to arrest migrants who enter the U.S. illegally.

The lawsuit was filed in co-council with El Paso County.

Hicks is asking for commissioners to authorize up to $100,000 for legal costs stemming from this lawsuit.

This is the second time this item is put on the agenda in less than a month. Commissioners previously voted no to legal representation on Jan. 29.