On the Border

City of Juarez seeing a rise in traffic accidents across town

Heriberto Perez
By
Updated
today at 11:54 AM
Published 12:03 PM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juárez's Road Safety Coordination (Coordinación General de Seguridad Vial) saw an increase in traffic accidents in January with 493.

El Diario de Juárez is reporting that in January of 2023, the city saw 466 traffic accidents, a 5.7 percent increase.

According to Spokeswoman Arlín Vargas, out of the 493 accidents, 333 were crashes, 2 crashes hitting pedestrians, 90 hit-and-run events, and 6 rollovers, among others.

El Diario de Juárez also reported, that in 2024 there have been seven traffic fatalities. A woman died on Wednesday.

So far this year, Juárez has seen 594 traffic incidents with 207 injured.

ABC-7 reached out to the Juárez's Road Safety Coordination to learn more about the rise in traffic accidents in Juárez this year.

