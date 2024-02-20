Skip to Content
‘Large rocks’ thrown at Border Patrol agents, El Paso Sector chief reports

USBP El Paso Sector Chief Anthony "Scott" Good
Published 5:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol Chief Anthony "Scott" Good posted on X two photos showing damage to agent vehicles that Good says was caused by "an attempted assault."

Good says that no one was injured in the reported assault.

"El Paso Sector agents had large rocks thrown at their vehicles," Good posted in part. "These assaults will not be tolerated & illustrates the dangers and unpredictable situations our agents encounter patrolling the frontline."

Good reports that there has been 26 assaults against agents so far in fiscal year 2024.

Emma Hoggard

