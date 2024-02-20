Texas Attorney General sues El Paso’s Annunciation House for ‘efforts to facilitate illegal immigration’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday a lawsuit against Annunciation House, the nongovernmental organization that has managed a network of shelters for migrants in El Paso for decades.

"The Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) reviewed significant public record information strongly suggesting Annunciation House is engaged in legal violations such as facilitating illegal entry to the United States, alien harboring, human smuggling, and operating a stash house," the OAG stated in a news release Tuesday.

ABC-7 is reaching out to Annunciation House for comment. We have not yet heard back.

"OAG demanded access to certain specified records to evaluate these potential legal violations," the OAG went on to explain. "But Annunciation House refused to produce a single document and, in response, sued the OAG to enjoin the Attorney General’s enforcement ability to obtain their documents. OAG has complete and unlimited authority to examine business records to ensure that entities operating within the State are doing so lawfully. And the consequence of a flagrant failure to comply with such a request is that OAG may terminate the business’s right to operate in Texas. The OAG lawsuit seeks to revoke Annunciation House’s authorization to do business in Texas and asks the court to appoint a receiver to liquidate their assets."

The OAG says Paxton is looking to revoke Annunciation House's authorization to do business in Texas.

“The chaos at the southern border has created an environment where NGOs, funded with taxpayer money from the Biden Administration, facilitate astonishing horrors including human smuggling,” said Attorney General Paxton. “While the federal government perpetuates the lawlessness destroying this country, my office works day in and day out to hold these organizations responsible for worsening illegal immigration.”