El Paso mayor to sign border crisis disaster declaration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser is planning to sign a local disaster declaration allowing the community to help non-governmental organizations help migrants.

Earlier this month, new City Council member Josh Acevedo issued the one dissenting vote against the renewal of the ordinance. Renewal requires a unanimous vote by council and mayor.

Now, however, the City Attorney's Office is drafting a new declaration and Mayor Leeser is still planning to sign it. It will then need to be renewed every seven days.

Under the disaster declaration the city can: