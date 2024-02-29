Skip to Content
On the Border

El Paso mayor to sign border crisis disaster declaration

By
Published 3:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser is planning to sign a local disaster declaration allowing the community to help non-governmental organizations help migrants.

Earlier this month, new City Council member Josh Acevedo issued the one dissenting vote against the renewal of the ordinance. Renewal requires a unanimous vote by council and mayor.

Now, however, the City Attorney's Office is drafting a new declaration and Mayor Leeser is still planning to sign it. It will then need to be renewed every seven days.

Under the disaster declaration the city can:

  • "Formally implement provisions of emergency plans."
  • "Provide added liability protection to government agencies and special or volunteer emergency workers."
  • "Formally request general assistance from the federal government."
  • "Activate local emergency management plans."
  • "Suspend selected codes and ordinances that would allow for the use of facilities such as schools to be used as shelters."
Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content