El Paso mayor to sign border crisis disaster declaration
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser is planning to sign a local disaster declaration allowing the community to help non-governmental organizations help migrants.
Earlier this month, new City Council member Josh Acevedo issued the one dissenting vote against the renewal of the ordinance. Renewal requires a unanimous vote by council and mayor.
Now, however, the City Attorney's Office is drafting a new declaration and Mayor Leeser is still planning to sign it. It will then need to be renewed every seven days.
Under the disaster declaration the city can:
- "Formally implement provisions of emergency plans."
- "Provide added liability protection to government agencies and special or volunteer emergency workers."
- "Formally request general assistance from the federal government."
- "Activate local emergency management plans."
- "Suspend selected codes and ordinances that would allow for the use of facilities such as schools to be used as shelters."