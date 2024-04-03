U.S. law enforcement helicopter seen flying over Mexican side of the border; reports say

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- With recent migrant surges on, an increase in law enforcement especially by the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol has been seen in the El Paso sector.

On Tuesday El Diario de Juárez reported that a helicopter was seen hovering over the border area by international marker 36.

A video shared to us by our news partners in Juárez, Canal 44 shows the white and black helicopter flying close to the Mexican side of the border.

According to the article by El Diario de Juárez, the helicopter stayed on the Mexican side of the border for about ten minutes.

Reports say this helicopter is owned by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

ABC-7 has reached out to Mexico's National Defense Secretary (SEDENA), U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Texas Department of Public Safety for comment on this event.

Also to learn what happens when helicopters on either side of the border are flying in another country's territory.