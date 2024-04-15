Soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star shoots weapon in ‘border-related incident’

The department has not identified the servicemember or explained if anyone was injured. We are working to learn where the incident happened. Stay tuned for updates.

"Early on the afternoon of 14 April, a National Guard Servicemember assigned to Operation Lone Star discharged a weapon in a border-related incident. The incident is under investigation. More information will be made available as the investigation progresses."

TMD officials issued the following statement describing the incident.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Military Department confirmed to ABC-7 that a National Guard Servicemember assigned to Operation Lone Star "discharged a weapon in a border-related incident" Sunday afternoon.

