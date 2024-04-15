Skip to Content
Soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star shoots weapon in ‘border-related incident’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Military Department confirmed to ABC-7 that a National Guard Servicemember assigned to Operation Lone Star "discharged a weapon in a border-related incident" Sunday afternoon.

TMD officials issued the following statement describing the incident.

"Early on the afternoon of 14 April, a National Guard Servicemember assigned to Operation Lone Star discharged a weapon in a border-related incident.  The incident is under investigation.  More information will be made available as the investigation progresses."

The department has not identified the servicemember or explained if anyone was injured. We are working to learn where the incident happened. Stay tuned for updates.

