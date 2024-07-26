Senators call on Federal Trade Commission to investigate automakers’ sale of driving data to brokers

DETROIT (AP) — Two U.S. senators are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate automakers selling customers’ driving data to brokers who package it and then sell it to insurance companies. In a letter Friday to FTC Chairwoman Linda Khan, Democrats Ron Wyden of Oregon, and Edward Markey of Massachusetts allege that General Motors, Hyundai, Honda are sharing data such as sudden braking and acceleration. They say the automakers used deceptive tactics to manipulate customers into signing up for disclosure of the data to brokers. A message was left for the FTC. All three automakers and data broker Verisk Analytics say they disagreed with the letter and that they use data responsibly. The automakers say customers have to consent to the release of their data.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.