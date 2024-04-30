Skip to Content
Members of House Republican Caucus tour New Mexico-Mexico border

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Congressman Rod Montoya and State Rep. Larry Scott toured the border today with the Western States Sheriffs' Association. They were joined by several members of the House Republican Caucus.

The visit aims to "provide members of the legislature with a full understanding of the impacts the open border is having in communities across the state," according to a spokesperson.

The members of the caucus will also announce a legislative package during their trip.

ABC-7 is at the event and will provide complete coverage of the visit in our evening newscasts.

