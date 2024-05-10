Skip to Content
On the Border

El Paso wanted man arrested in Ciudad Juárez

SSPE
By
Published 12:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of detectives from the Subsecretaría de Estado Mayor de la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública del Estado, SSPE, arrested a wanted man, Alex S., from El Paso in Ciudad Juárez.

He is wanted in the United States for human trafficking. Authorities successfully transported Alex S. to an international bridge, where border patrol and American officials waited for him.

The effort of collaboration was carried out by the Mexican National Guard, the National Immigration Institute, and Marshalls from El Paso, Texas.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border
abc-7
el paso
mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content