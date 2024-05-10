El Paso wanted man arrested in Ciudad Juárez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of detectives from the Subsecretaría de Estado Mayor de la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública del Estado, SSPE, arrested a wanted man, Alex S., from El Paso in Ciudad Juárez.

He is wanted in the United States for human trafficking. Authorities successfully transported Alex S. to an international bridge, where border patrol and American officials waited for him.

The effort of collaboration was carried out by the Mexican National Guard, the National Immigration Institute, and Marshalls from El Paso, Texas.