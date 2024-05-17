Recent migrant confrontations with border authorities due to frustrations, experts say

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Several groups of migrants have had recent confrontations with authorities on both sides of the border this week.

On Monday, a group of migrants tried to rush their way into the U.S. by cutting the razor wire and fences placed by the state of Texas. Soldiers with the Texas National Guard eventually had to disperse the crowd throwing pepper balls to the ground.

On Wednesday, a group of about 50 Venezuelan migrants were deported back to Mexico through the Ysleta-Zaragoza Port of Entry. This caused them to protest against Mexican immigration agents because they didn't want to be sent back to South Mexico.

The Mexican National Guard along the Juárez's Secretary of Public Safety had to assist the National Institute of Migration to contain this group of migrants.

ABC-7 reached out to Rodolfo Rubio, an immigration professor and expert who said most of these migrant behaviors are due to frustration and desperation from them.

After traveling for months and not being able to cross into the U.S., this is making migrants continue trying to cross illegally.

ABC-7 will have a full report on recent migrant events that happened on the border this week in later newscasts.