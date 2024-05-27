Skip to Content
Sunland Park Fire Department recovers body found by Border Patrol

Published 3:08 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department recovered a body Sunday evening.

The department posted about the recovery on social media Monday afternoon.

"Body was found by Border Patrol in the desert about a mile northwest of Memorial Pines Ln and Tierra Madre CT," officials said.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information.

Emma Hoggard

