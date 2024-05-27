Sunland Park Fire Department recovers body found by Border Patrol
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department recovered a body Sunday evening.
The department posted about the recovery on social media Monday afternoon.
@SunlandParkFire assisted OMI with a body recovery yesterday evening.— SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) May 27, 2024
Body was found by Border Patrol in the desert about a mile northwest of Memorial Pines Ln and Tierra Madre CT.
Initial call out was at 1752 pic.twitter.com/TRN3uCui22
"Body was found by Border Patrol in the desert about a mile northwest of Memorial Pines Ln and Tierra Madre CT," officials said.
ABC-7 is working to learn more information.