Sunland Park Fire Department recovers body found by Border Patrol

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department recovered a body Sunday evening.

The department posted about the recovery on social media Monday afternoon.

@SunlandParkFire assisted OMI with a body recovery yesterday evening.



Body was found by Border Patrol in the desert about a mile northwest of Memorial Pines Ln and Tierra Madre CT.



Initial call out was at 1752 pic.twitter.com/TRN3uCui22 — SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) May 27, 2024

"Body was found by Border Patrol in the desert about a mile northwest of Memorial Pines Ln and Tierra Madre CT," officials said.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information.