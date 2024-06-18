Skip to Content
Congresswoman Escobar comments on Biden’s undocumented spouses Executive Action

June 18, 2024 11:34 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar spoke after President Biden's news conference today announcing undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens may be eligible to apply for residency without leaving the U.S.

Biden's Executive Action is expected to go into effect this summer. 500,000 undocumented spouses could be eligible to apply--to be eligible, an undocumented spouse is supposed to be married to their significant other as of Monday. The action could also impact 50,000 non-citizen children.

After President Biden's announcement, Congresswoman Escobar spoke at the podium outside the White House. She told the media, quote:

"I think we cannot understate the incredible impact this will have on hundreds of thousands of American families. Hundreds of thousands of American families. The couples and their children will have a shot that they deserve."
