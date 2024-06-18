Congresswoman Escobar comments on Biden’s undocumented spouses Executive Action

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar spoke after President Biden's news conference today announcing undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens may be eligible to apply for residency without leaving the U.S.

Biden's Executive Action is expected to go into effect this summer. 500,000 undocumented spouses could be eligible to apply--to be eligible, an undocumented spouse is supposed to be married to their significant other as of Monday. The action could also impact 50,000 non-citizen children.