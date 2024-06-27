Family members of girls killed in Juarez react to car accident

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Today, two of the three girls killed in a car crash in Juárez were laid to rest. 45-year-old Henry Raygoza from El Paso is accused of causing the deadly crash.

13-year-old Ashley Daniela, 14-year-old Ixchel Angelica, and 16-year-old Nemesis Gisel died on Monday.

Ashley and Angelica were buried today in South Juárez, accompanied by several family members.

Canal 44 in Juárez is reporting Nemesis' family is waiting to give the final goodbye to her because her mom remains hospitalized in Juárez's General Hospital due to the crash.

Chihuahua investigators say Raygoza was driving a black jeep that rear-ended a blue car the girls were in. It ended on the other side of the road, and a semi-truck crashed into it.

Canal 44 also reported the family traveling in the blue car was heading to buy dresses for a 'quinceañera' that was supposed to happen this Saturday. The two people who survived remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Raygoza was speeding because he was driving away from another crash while intoxicated; he tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.

Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar was asked his thoughts on this fatal crash.

"I think that despite the terrible nature of the tragedy, it is good that he is being detained, I would prefer that he pays for what he did here in Mexico," Mayor Pérez Cuéllar said.

A judge in Juárez has scheduled a court hearing for Raygoza on Monday.