Portion of razor wire placed by the State of Texas removed from the border

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Wednesday, several Juárez media outlets reported that a portion of the razor wire placed by the Texas National Guard was removed along the Rio Grande.

The area where this happened was in the 'Colonia Felipe Ángeles' in Juárez, right in front of UTEP in El Paso.

ABC-7 reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Military, and the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) to learn why this portion of the wire was removed and which agency removed it.

The razor wire was first placed in 2022 in this same area of town, near the Paso Del Norte Bridge in Downtown Juárez and El Paso.

In January, the Supreme Court allowed federal agents to remove the razor wire Texas placed along the border, but nothing was removed until this portion was removed this week.

The razor wire was first placed by Texas authorities to prevent the migrants' illegal entry into the U.S. and Texas.