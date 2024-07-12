Family members of teen killed in crash in Juarez say last goodbye

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The family members of Némesis Giselle Aguirre Castrejón will gather today and tomorrow at a Juárez funeral home to say their last goodbye to the 16-year-old girl.

In June, Némesis, along 13-year-old Ashley Daniela, and 14-year-old Ixchel Angelica, were killed in a car crash in Juárez allegedly caused by 45-year-old El Pasoan Henry Raygoza.

Ashley and Angelica were buried on June 27 in South Juárez, accompanied by several family members.

Nemesis' family was waiting to give the final goodbye to her because her mom was still hospitalized due to the crash. They were discharged from Juárez's General Hospital this week.

Chihuahua investigators say Raygoza was driving a black jeep that rear-ended a blue car the girls were in. It ended on the other side of the road, and a semi-truck crashed into it.

Canal 44 reported the family traveling in the blue car was heading to buy dresses for a quinceañera that was supposed to happen the Saturday of the week of the crash.

Raygoza was speeding because he was driving away from another crash while intoxicated; he tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.

Raygoza was then charged with manslaughter, injuries, and property damage and will be held at Juárez's CERESO No.3 pending trial.