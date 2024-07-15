Juarez authorities secured dozens of cars during “Operation Fast and Furious”

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juárez Road Safety Coordination agents carried out “Operation Fast and Furious” on 4 Siglos and Costa Rica Boulevard, in the El Chamizal area, as well as Margarito Herrera and Ramón Rayón, in Plaza Sendero Las Torres. The objective was to stop street racing in Juarez.

They secured 108 cars, 35 in the Chamizal area and 73 in the Plaza Sendero las Torres.

During the operation, carried out with the support of the Juárez Secretary of Public Safety, three people were arrested, two people for obstructing police work and one more for disturbing public order.

In a statement, the City of Juárez said this operation was carried out with 41 units and 83 members from both agencies.

They want to call on all citizens to avoid street racing, describing the practice as dangerous for public safety.

Local government officials also said they are working to build “a better road culture," to reduce incidents and to create awareness and responsibility when traveling through the city.

ABC-7 reached out to the Juárez Road Safety Coordination (CGSV) to learn more about these recent trends of street racing.