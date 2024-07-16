Four men were found guilty in Black Thursday attacks in Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four men were found guilty of attempted murder, and damages against police officers in the Black Thursday attacks that took place in Ciudad, Juarez on August 12th, 2022.

Manuel Alfredo L. G., Jorge Adrián V. L., Ezequiel A. C., and Víctor Hugo L. T. are the men found guilty. In 2022, Mexican officials said 10 suspects had been arrested following Black Thursday.

During the attack, officials say one police officer was injured.

Back in 2022, the state's Attorney General confirmed the attacks were connected to a riot that broke out inside a Juarez prison. Reports say a fight inside left 2 rival gang members dead. The deaths of the gang members then led to a series of attacks across gas stations and businesses in Juarez. 11 people were killed, and 12 were injured as a result of the attacks.

The four men will be sentenced on Friday, July 19th.

For the previous report, click here.