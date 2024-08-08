Skip to Content
On the Border

Why a new CDC rule might prevent you from bringing your pet back into the US

KVIA
By
New
Published 11:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As of Aug. 1, if you are crossing a pet into the U.S. you must now follow new steps.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will now require pets to have a microchip, and owners to fill out an online form.

Dogs must:

  • Appear healthy upon arrival;
  • Be at least six months of age;
  • Be microchipped; and
  • Be accompanied by a CDC Dog Import Form online submission receipt.

Additionally, CBP said the proof of rabies vaccination may be required based on where the dog has been in the last six months and whether the dog was vaccinated in the United States or elsewhere.

For more information click here.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content