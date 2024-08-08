Why a new CDC rule might prevent you from bringing your pet back into the US

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As of Aug. 1, if you are crossing a pet into the U.S. you must now follow new steps.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will now require pets to have a microchip, and owners to fill out an online form.

Dogs must:

Appear healthy upon arrival;

Be at least six months of age;

Be microchipped; and

Be accompanied by a CDC Dog Import Form online submission receipt.

Additionally, CBP said the proof of rabies vaccination may be required based on where the dog has been in the last six months and whether the dog was vaccinated in the United States or elsewhere.

